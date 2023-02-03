What makes the ideal Superbowl host city

The date of the next Super Bowl, LVII 2023 is fast approaching and this year the city of Glendale, Arizona will once again be host. The 72,200 capacity State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, has held the prestigious event twice in the past, in 2008 and 2015, under the venue’s previous name, the University of Phoenix Stadium.

A total of 22 cities across 12 different states have had the honor of playing host to the finals since the inaugural 1967 season; some cities have seen several Super Bowls won and lost within their city limits. But what is it that makes the perfect destination for football fans’ biggest event of the calendar year? We investigate to find out.

Infrastructure

It goes without saying that the event attracts droves of fans from all corners of the globe who descend upon the host city via any means available. Local airports, roadways and other public transport services are tested to their limits and forced to adapt to the increased number of passengers that the Super Bowl brings.

Around 100 million viewers tune in live to see who will become the next NFL champions for the season, which also marks a highlight for sportsbook activity. Super Bowl odds are as hotly contested as the game of football itself as bettors clamber to convert their specialized knowledge into profit.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket to the game need to plan their routes first to the city and then to the stadium. Many of those even without tickets still opt to travel to Super Bowl host cities for the big weekend to feel part of the excitement which is inevitably stirred up.

Ticket prices for the 1967 Super Bowl would set you back a meager $10 (less than a hundred bucks in today’s money) but expect to have to muster several thousand dollars to attend these days. Until recently a ticket lottery was your best bet of acquiring a ticket, but nowadays many fans have to resort to buying on the secondary resale market through providers like SeatGeek and StubHub. Prices tend to spike immediately after the conference championships at around $6000 a seat plus fees on top!

Accommodation

Ticket prices rely on a supply and demand metric and unfortunately for those that cannot afford it, there are many that are willing to pay astronomical prices to witness one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Another commodity with limited supply are the accommodation options available to those traveling to the game.

AirBnb reports that searches within the host city increase by 2000% when a team wins their respective AFC or NFC championship – and property owners are quick to react. Hotels also hike prices and set minimum stay terms to ensure they capitalize fully on the occasion.

How Host Cities Are Decided

Being announced as the host stadium of the next Super Bowl is a big deal. It can mean huge levels of exposure and the opportunity to make some serious cash, so it’s a hotly contended accolade.

It was discovered in 2013 that there’s an extensive list of requirements the NFL demands in a 153 page document that was leaked to the press. Requirements include three first class 18 hole golf courses available at no cost to NFL staff, a hotel with 1000 rooms for the NFL HQ and police escorts for teams, media and game officials.

A year prior to the event, the NFL sends 180 staffers on a “familiarization trip” to inspect the surrounding area for suitability, and the bill must be footed by the host city.

A good host city is one that is served by at least one large airport and, ideally, several smaller ones to cope with the 100,000 strong crowd that wish to travel. Highway and local road systems should be sufficient and public transport networks are a bonus to minimize the stress on the roads.

The metropolitan area of a good host city must have hotel and accommodation options to cater for the crowds along with a substantial downtown to entertain guests before, after and during the game. Many bars and venues take advantage of the increased custom, hosting live broadcasts and special entertainment events.

Colder cities tend to fare worse in terms of fan feedback so Indianapolis and Minneapolis are never reflected on too fondly as Super Bowl hosts.

With this in mind, Kansas City is often recommended as a good candidate that has yet to be granted the Super Bowl honor. The Chief’s home Arrowhead Stadium is a classic NFL venue and the city has a rich history of jazz entertainment that will make for the perfect party.