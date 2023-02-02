First G-20 Education Working Group (EdWG) Meeting Concludes in Chennai

The India Chair of G-20 Education Working Group (EdWG) and Secretary Higher Education Shri. Sanjay Murthy has said that collaboration with Universities across the globe would be the major outcome of the deliberations at the Chennai Meet.

Addressing Media persons after the conclusion of the two day 1st G20 Education Working Group in which 80 delegates from 30 countries and international organizations from member nations and special invitees participated, Mr. Sanjay Murthy said “best practices in Tech related education in member countries were discussed in a major way”.

Intensive presentations by UNICEF and other International organizations were made at the 2 day conclave. Mr. Sanjay Murthy said members expressed their willingness towards the goals and the priorities including capacity building measures for promoting life-long learning process in the context of of the future of working atmospheres, also finding long term sustainable solution to the similar educational challenges being faced by member countries placed in different geographies.

The meet also discussed in a detailed manner viz areas for an inclusive, equitable, relevant and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Mr. Sanjay Murthy further said there would be 3 supplementary meetings of the educational group before the wide consensus will be arrived in the last meeting scheduled to be held in June this year. He said delegates expressed their sincere gratitude for the hospitality and arrangements made by the Tamil Nadu state government and IIT, Madras which hosted the seminar of Digital Technology as part of the G20 Education Working Group Meeting.

Ministry of School Education, Secretary Thiru Sanjay Kumar who was also part of the conference said 2 issues including ways to strengthen literacy at the school level and the use of the Digital technology in furthering education was deliberated intensely by the delegates who attends the meet. He said the working group provided the platform to take note of best practices being followed by in by member nations. He said school education being followed in South Korea and European countries were discussed in a comprehensive way.

Mr. Sanjay Murthy said under the National Education Policy 50 % of the school going children will be skilled in the near future. Stating that recognition to those developing skills is of at most importance. He said a framework is being developed to capture the assessment of skills developed. He said the Diksha platform and other education related projects implemented was appreciated by the member countries who participated in the deliberations

He said the outcome of the meeting will be documented which will be taken forward in the next meeting to be held from 15 to 17 March in Amristar in Punjab.

Detailing the events that are to be held in the run up of the G20 Summit to be held in September he said there were 56 plus G20 meeting which are being in various parts of the country which will create a lot of opportunities in development in education and employment.