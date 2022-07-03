Pankaj Tripathi essays a quirky role for Policybazaar’s new term life ad campaign

Gurugram : Policybazaar, one of India’s leading online insurance marketplaces, unveils its newest brand campaign featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi to raise awareness quotient regarding the significance of term life insurance. Presented with a healthy dose of humour, the ad film is aimed at individuals who procrastinate the crucial decision of buying term insurance for their dependents.

The low insurance penetration in India stems from the low collective public awareness regarding insurance, and Policybazaar’s new campaign deftly underlines this fact. Corresponding to the brand’s promise of insuring every family, the initiative targets the all-too-prevalent perception of stalling insurance purchases until it’s too late. The quirky ad emphasizes that not buying term insurance is equivalent to a ‘ghor paap’ or unforgivable sin against one’s family.

Commenting on the launch Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, said, “The overall low insurance penetration rate in India is a reflection of mostly uninsured or underinsured people. We at Policybazaar have relentlessly been working towards the mission of closing the protection gap in the country and bringing it to global levels. Our new campaign is humorous and hard-hitting in equal measures to create the maximum impact on the general consumer mindset of procrastination. We want to effectively drive a strong consumer connect through this campaign and make them aware of the consequences of their indecision.”

Establishing an afterlife setting, the creative campaign kicks off with a seemingly affable college professor being directed to the gates of hell in a surprising turn of events. Downright baffled, he is told by the gatekeeper that he has committed a ‘ghor paap’ against his family by not purchasing a term life insurance in his lifetime. Played by the charismatic Pankaj Tripathi, the gatekeeper then lets the next guy into heaven since he had taken a policy!

Talking about the campaign launch, Sai Narayan, Sr. Director Brand & Marketing, Policybazaar Group said, “Procrastination, especially when it comes to insurance, is pretty much a fundamental trait. The concept behind this campaign is to make consumers aware of the transience of life and the gravity of an unprecedented situation. The humour element is intended to educate as well entertain them at the same time. Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry and his trademark style helps get our message across prudently among the masses.”

Hemant Misra, Managing Director, MagicCircle, said, “Death is the only truth in our lives. Policybazaar is one brand that has taken this truth by the horns and coaxed a highly underpenetrated category into action. For this campaign, we went beyond the fear of death to a fear that lives on even after death. The fear of being remembered as the person who robbed their family of happiness. That is not simply a crime but ‘Paap’. Ghor Paap. That is the simple insight this campaign is based on.”

Since its inception, Policybazaar’s larger vision has been to make the insurance ecosystem more transparent and make insurance simpler for the end consumer. Our end-to-end digital assistance and diversified solutions have been vital in giving people a safer and easier way for buying, renewing, and claiming insurance for over a decade. The campaign is a part of the larger brand message of encouraging more and more people to invest in protection products for a better future for their loved ones, even in their absence.