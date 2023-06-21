Paddy procurement operations in KMS 2022-23 progresses smoothly; 830 LMT paddy procured till 19th June 2023

Paddy procurement by the Government of India during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2022-23 has progressed smoothly. More than 830 Lakh Metric Ton (LMT) paddy has been procured for Central Pool up to 19.06.2023 under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations. Over 1.22 crore farmers have so far benefited from the ongoing paddy procurement operations of KMS 2022-23 with MSP outflow of Rs. 1,71,000 crore transferred directly into their accounts.



The Government has ensured that all arrangements are in place for hassle-free procurement operations. Rice delivery against the procured paddy is also in progress and against the procurement of 830 LMT paddy (558 LMT in terms of Rice), around 401 LMT rice has been received in the Central Pool upto 19.06.2023 with another 150 LMT yet to be received.



Wheat procurement during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2023-24 has also progressed smoothly. The progressive procurement of wheat in the current season upto 19.06.2023 is 262 LMT which is well above last year’s total procurement of 188 LMT by 74 LMT. About 21.29 Lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing wheat procurement operations with MSP outflow of about Rs. 55,680 crores. Major contribution in the procurement has come from three procuring states of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana with procurement of 121.27 LMT, 70.98 LMT and 63.17 LMT respectively.



The MSP payment to the farmers this year for the procurement of wheat and paddy combined is Rs. 2,26,829 crore against last year’s total payment of Rs. 2,05,896 crore.



With the current procurement of wheat and rice, adequate food grains stock in Government granaries is maintained. The combined stock position of wheat and rice has reached 570 LMT which puts the country in a comfortable position to meet its requirements of food grains.



