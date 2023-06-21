Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex ‘Dhruv’ in Kochi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ at Southern Naval Command, Kochi on June 21, 2023. The ISC ‘Dhruv’ hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously-built simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy. These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience on navigation, fleet operations and Naval tactics. These simulators will also be utilised for training of personnel from friendly countries.



Amongst the many simulators envisaged in the complex, the Raksha Mantri visited Multi-Station Handling Simulator (MSSHS), Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS) and Astronavigation Dome. The Ship Handling Simulators produced by ARI Pvt Ltd, New Delhi have been exported to 18 countries. The Astronavigation Dome developed by Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd is the first-of-its-kind in the Indian Navy.



The ADHCS – developed by Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, a DRDO laboratory – would be able to provide real-time operational environment scenario to trainees. These technologically advanced simulators are indicative of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and promise great defence export potential for the nation. Some of the other indigenously developed simulators in the Complex include Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab.



During the inauguration, Shri Rajnath Singh also interacted with senior representatives from the firms involved in the development of these simulators.



