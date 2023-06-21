Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh performs Yoga with Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard personnel onboard INS Vikrant

Embracing the spirit of unity and well-being, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh performed Yoga with the personnel of the Armed Forces & the Indian Coast Guard onboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the occasion of 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2023. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, his wife who is the President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Smt Kala Hari Kumar, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Controller of Personnel Services Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command Rear Admiral J Singh were also present along with over 800 personnel, including 120 Agniveers.



Against the backdrop of a beautiful blue sky & a calming breeze, the deck of INS Vikrant provided an awe-inspiring setting to celebrate the ancient Indian practice which is cementing its importance across the globe due to the multiple benefits it offers towards physical, mental & spiritual well-being. Expert yoga instructors guided the participants in performing various asanas (poses) and breathing exercises with the aim to promote physical fitness, mental calmness and spiritual healing.



After the sessions, the Raksha Mantri felicitated the yoga instructors and interacted with the participants. He termed the global celebration of the practice as a matter of great pride for the nation as the world is acknowledging and adopting Indian culture. He highlighted the Government’s efforts to spread Yoga across the globe, stating that India has succeeded in presenting the message to the world that the practice provides multiple benefits to the whole of humanity.



Shri Rajnath Singh appealed to the people to include Yoga in their daily routine as it unites the body with the mind, besides connecting a human being with nature and the divine, while acting as a stepping stone to achieve spiritual consciousness. He described Yoga as an equivalent to ‘Amrit’ which paves the way for physical, mental & spiritual well-being and opens up numerous possibilities for nurturing the mind, body & soul, while offering holistic healing at a deeper level in the day-to-day lives of the people.



The Raksha Mantri likened the body as the hardware of a computer and mind as the software, emphasising that Yoga strengthens both the aspects for efficient overall functioning. “Yoga is a zero budget medium that negates physical, mental and spiritual disturbances. It involves zero investment & provides incredible profits. The importance of Yoga was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people who made the practice an integral part of their daily routine were relatively less affected by the virus. According to various researches, yoga played a crucial role in increasing the immunity in people during the pandemic,” he said.