Bhubaneswar: OSSC question paper leak: Mastermind among 7 arrested from Bihar. OSSC JE (Civil) Main Exam question paper leaked from the printing press, located outside state; the press helper supplied the question paper to the mastermind, who is a Bihar government employee says Balasore SP.

Balasore police nabbed seven accused including mastermind from Bihar. Earlier, nine persons were arrested in the case from Digha of West Bengal. Earlier, Five police teams were sent outside the state to apprehend the mastermind and others involved in the leak of question papers of JE (Civil) Main Written Examination conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission

(OSSC).

Stating that the mastermind in the racket is from outside the state, Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath

told reporters that separate teams of police personnel have been sent to two states as part of efforts to nab all those involved in the racket.

She said involvement of anyone from the OSSC has not come to light during the investigation so far and it has been found that people mostly from outside the state are behind the whole racket.