Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) today paid a dividend of over Rs 5 crore to the State government.

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb, OSIC Chairman Chinmay Sahu and OSIC Managing Director Deepankar Mohapatra today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and handed over a cheque of Rs 5,2,66,000 towards OSIC’s dividend for three years-2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited is a silver-category public sector enterprise of the State Government, committed to the establishment, promotion and promotion of small-scale industries.

It has played a major role in the procurement of various goods for the government. Apart from this, it has also been contributing towards electrification and construction works in various remote areas.

In addition, the company’s social responsibility funds are well invested in building schools & animal husbandry centres, purchasing school equipment, purchasing water purification equipment, computers, refrigerators and various purchases for Mo School Abhiyan. Today various welfare and development programs are also being carried out by the corporation.