Employees of Odisha State Regional Transport Corporation (OSRTC), supplied by vendor KAAPRO, protested at Cuttack’s Badambadi bus stand, demanding February salaries. The strike disrupted bus services across Odisha. Dissatisfied with OSRTC’s response, protesters cited lack of support during emergencies. “OSRTC neglects us during crises, forcing us to cover expenses like fuel and filing FIRs