Nutella® makes 60 years of smiles more memorable with Limited 11 Iconic Persona Jars

Nutella® nurtures emotional bonds with all generations and diverse personalities, who choose Nutella to brighten up their day.

Chennai: Nutella®, the hazelnut cocoa spread, has been bringing smiles to the faces of millions of consumers globally for 60 years now and has evolved into a household name. To take the celebrations of its 60th year a notch higher, Nutella® wants to celebrate the power of smiles, simply because the more you practice, the more they spread. A celebrative line of 11 delightful limited-edition jars has been unveiled on this occasion, to nurture the emotional bonding with all generations and diverse personalities.

Each jar in the limited-edition collection represents a character recognizable amongst our friends, family or even ourselves. The 11 iconic Persona jars aim to share smiles among our loved ones and are uniquely labelled, representing different facets of consumers’ personalities like The Captain, The Best Friend, The Photo Maker, The Pet Lover, The Boss, The Fashion Icon, The Chef, The Explorer, The Superhero, The Rockstar and The No. 1 Fan. These limited-edition jars will be available across India.