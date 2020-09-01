OSA Celebrates Nua Khai with Colour and Glamour

New Delhi: The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA) celebrated the Mass agrarian Festival of Western Odisha NuaKhai with full colour, Glamour, Gaiety and Grandeur. The first ever E – Celebration of this auspicious occasion has attracted attention and appreciation of Non Resident Odias in America, Canada and across the globe. Particularly the herculean task taken up by the Organisers of hosting such a Gigantic Cultural Jamboree in the back drop of the Pandemic threat was lauded by one and all. The Function was neatly executed adhering to the Corona protocol only due to the dynamic and determined leadership of OSA President Kuku Das and her dedicated and committed team members.

Addressing to the web Convention the Chief Guest, much celebrated Kosali Poet Padmashri Haladhar Nag enthralled the audience by his electrifying rendition of the poetry written by him. The Chief Speaker Odisha’s Energy Minister Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra articulated the unbounding and unending bondage between nature and mankind. Esteemed Guest Senior Bureaucrat Dr. Arabinda Padhi extended his Felicitations to the people of Western Odisha during their biggest Festivities of the year.

Entitled as “Nuakhai Juhar” the virtual Festival was attended by 3000 viewers through online and Live Streaming. OSA is the largest offshore non resident Odia Association based in America. It has 18 Branches spread over 50 states of U.S.A. and Canada. All Branch Presidents and many more dignitaries attended the show and participated in the fun and Frolic during the Celebration.

Singers Suparna Behera, Achyuta Acharya, Madhabika Nayak, Nibedita Gantayat, Gayatri Senapati, Sushri Sruti, Biswa Behera, Ashok and Sasmita Panigrahi kept the audience spellbound by their Soulful rendition of Sambalpuri and Odia Popular Songs.

OSA Vice President Anil Pattnaik presented the programmes in a very nice and lucid manner. Snigdha Hota did the compering. Dr. Sangita Pradhan from Michigan anchored a Quiz competition based on Sambalpuri dialects. OSA’s treasurer Utkal Nayak did the stage management. OSA President Kuku Das overseen and ensured the successful conduction of the entire Event.

The whole and sole credit goes to OSA for Organising this unique “Nuakhai Bhetghat” where Odia diaspora of the whole world assembled through the digital platform.

Organisers and audiences present during the occasion paid rich obesience to Mother Utkal, Goddess Samaleswari and Lord Jagannath and prayed for the all round betterment of their mother State Odisha.

