Odisha Rickshaw puller pens 5000 poems – Receives Award

Vyasanagar: A rickshaw puller struggling hard to make both ends meet, has managed to find time to pursue his intimate passion for poetry and has been able to write more than five thousand poems so far in Odia language. He is Kilash Patra from Vyasanagar. Impressed with his commitment to creative writing, Sahitya Charcha, a literary e-magazine has conferred the Sahitya Samman- 2000 on him which includes a citation and cash award.

The honour was conferred in Vyasanagar on September 1 by the e-magazine. Nihar Satpathy, the editor of the magazine also announced that hence forth such honours will also be awarded every year to little known yet highly deserving literary talents of Odisha.

The achievement of Kailash Patra came to light when recently it was covered in a section of the media. He also sold all his belongings to mobilise funds for printing of his a book containing the first collection of his poems. After knowing about his hardship a few well-wishers have come forward to lend in a helping hand to him for publishing of his forthcoming books.

Kailash started writing twenty years back upon being inspired by the lyrics of songs which he used to listen on All India Radio.

