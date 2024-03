Orissa High Court: 23 Translator (Group-B) Posts Open

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 23 Translator (Group-B) Posts by March 17.

The Orissa High Court invites online applications for 23 Translator (Group-B) positions. Candidates must apply online at www.orissahighcourt.nic.in by March 17, 2024.

Vacancy Breakdown: UR-12, SEBC-3, ST-5, SC-3. Salary: Level 9 Pay Matrix with allowances.

Eligibility Criteria: Bachelor’s Degree with English/Odia as Honours subject, Computer Application knowledge.

Exam Fee: Rs. 500 for General candidates, SC/ST/PwD candidates exempt. Apply online at the High Court website.