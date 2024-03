During the sea phase of Exercise Samudra Laksamana off Visakhapatnam, Indian Naval Ship INS Kiltan and Royal Malaysian Ship KD Lekir engaged in a variety of maritime operations. These activities encompassed gunnery firing, seamanship maneuvers, sea boat operations, helicopter exercises, and maritime patrol aircraft operations. The sea phase concluded with a traditional steam past, further strengthening the enduring cooperation between the two navies.