UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: 1930 Vacancies Announced, Registration Starts March 7

UPSC invites applications for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, aiming to fill 1930 vacancies in ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Key Dates:
- Application Start Date: March 7, 2024
- Application End Date: March 27, 2024
- Correction Window End Date: April 3, 2024
Vacancies:
- Unreserved: 892
- SC: 235
- ST: 164
- OBC: 446
- EWS: 193 Total: 1930
Eligibility:
- Education: B.Sc. Nursing with 1 year of General nursing or Midwifery experience.
- Age: 18-30 years
Application Fee:
- General: Rs 100
- SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen: Nil
How to Apply:
- Visit the UPSC website.
- Click on “UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024” link.
- Register, fill the form, and pay the fee.
- Submit the application and keep a printout for reference.
For detailed eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification.