UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: 1930 Vacancies Announced, Registration Starts March 7

UPSC invites applications for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, aiming to fill 1930 vacancies in ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key Dates:

  • Application Start Date: March 7, 2024
  • Application End Date: March 27, 2024
  • Correction Window End Date: April 3, 2024

Vacancies:

  • Unreserved: 892
  • SC: 235
  • ST: 164
  • OBC: 446
  • EWS: 193 Total: 1930

Eligibility:

  • Education: B.Sc. Nursing with 1 year of General nursing or Midwifery experience.
  • Age: 18-30 years

Application Fee:

  • General: Rs 100
  • SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

How to Apply:

  1. Visit the UPSC website.
  2. Click on “UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024” link.
  3. Register, fill the form, and pay the fee.
  4. Submit the application and keep a printout for reference.

For detailed eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification.

