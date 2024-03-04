UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: 1930 Vacancies Announced, Registration Starts March 7

UPSC invites applications for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, aiming to fill 1930 vacancies in ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key Dates:

Application Start Date: March 7, 2024

Application End Date: March 27, 2024

Correction Window End Date: April 3, 2024

Vacancies:

Unreserved: 892

SC: 235

ST: 164

OBC: 446

EWS: 193 Total: 1930

Eligibility:

Education: B.Sc. Nursing with 1 year of General nursing or Midwifery experience.

Age: 18-30 years

Application Fee:

General: Rs 100

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

How to Apply:

Visit the UPSC website. Click on “UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024” link. Register, fill the form, and pay the fee. Submit the application and keep a printout for reference.

For detailed eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification.