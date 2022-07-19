Opposition candidate Margaret Alva files her nomination papers for Vice Presidential elections

New Delhi: Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva today filed her nomination. She filed nomination in the presence of senior Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar of NCP, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, Sanjay Raut of Shivsena and CPI leader D. Raja. She handed over her nomination papers to the Returning Officer and Secretary General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh at Parliament House.

Yesterday, NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination. The election for the Vice President post will be held on 6th of next month.