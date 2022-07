Odisha Cabinet clears 17 proposals; State Cabinet approves IT Policy 2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet clears 17 proposals . Odisha Cabinet approves proposals for drinking water projects in 15 panchayats of Rayagada district and 31 panchayats of Koraput district, informs Parliamentary Affairs minister Niranjan Pujari in Assembly

State Cabinet approves IT Policy 2022 with an aim to boost investment in the IT sector . Odisha Cabinet okays proposal for construction of Dharmashala in Puri’s Baseli Sahi area at a cost of Rs 135.60 crore; Dharmashala project to be implemented under Abhada scheme; construction work to be completed in 24 months