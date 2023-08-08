ONGC climbs 32 Places in Fortune Global 500 Rankings 2023

Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has moved up an impressive 32 places to claim the 158th spot in the 2023 edition of the prestigious Fortune Global 500 rankings. It had secured the 190th position in the coveted list in 2022.

During the period under review, Fortune considered ONGC Revenue of USD 78,746 Million, up from USD 65,962 Million last year, an impressive growth of 41.6 per cent. ONGC realized USD 91.90 per barrel for crude sold in the domestic market in FY’23 compared to USD 76.62 per barrel in FY’22. ONGC has reversed the declining trend in domestic crude oil production also.