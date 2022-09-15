One8 innerwear launches a new collection of luxury innerwear range for men

Hyderabad : Following the success of their premium innerwear line, One8 by Virat Kohli, from Artimas Fashions, a subsidiary of Lux Industries, (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND), introduced a brand-new collection of luxury innerwear for men – One8 Luxury. Every item from One8 Innerwear, including briefs, trunks and vests, have proven to offer unrivaled style and fit, in addition to maximum comfort. The new collection will include 14 new styles and continues to prioritize the brand’s primary objective to bring “Comfort to the Restless,” with their new line of luxury inner garments.

Mr Nischal Puri, Managing Director, Artimas Fashions Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Lux industries further added, “We have observed a demand from our customers for a luxury innerwear range because there is a market gap for reasonably priced yet luxurious undergarments. As a brand we have always been motivated by our consumers’ demands and this new line of products from One8 will surely meet their needs. We have aimed to deliver a range that will be a pioneering product for the industry in India.”

The Indian innerwear market is predicted to reach Rs 68,270 crore by 2024 after expanding by 13% over the previous ten years. In response to the modern consumer demand for improved products, technology and fabric have been combined to improve fit, hygiene, and comfort in innerwear. The innerwear market is expanding quickly, and it is now a lifestyle product rather than just a non-fashionable commodity. The paradigm changed once men began to be the focus of innerwear brands, and as a result, men are now making deliberate purchasing decisions. Changing lifestyle choices now also have an impact on the intimate category.

One8’s luxury range is expertly crafted in a contemporary style to give wearers a stylish look. The fitting allows one to move freely with the utmost comfort. The new collection is made of premium combed cotton, modal, spandex, that gives a luxurious feel and next level comfort. One8 has consistently shown exceptional product innovation and market development over the years. The luxury line is being launched on a massive scale in over 1500 cities and towns. The brand is sold across 5000 retail stores in India which is increasing by 30% every quarter. To make luxury accessible to consumers, the price of the range begins at INR 369 only. The products will also be available at leading ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.