Flipkart sellers continue to grow strongly on the platform; seller growth 220% vs last year on the platform

Bengaluru : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has recorded a growth of 220% vs. last year in onboarding new seller partners on its platform. Close to 11 lakh businesses (including Shopsy) will participate in this festive season. This is a testament to the faith that Indian MSMEs, small businesses, and enterprises today have in Flipkart and Shopsy as trusted partners to leverage the power of e-commerce to digitize and modernize their business, expand their market reach, and improve their revenue.

Sellers on the platforms hail from across the length and breadth of India, including metro cities, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns. The majority of new sellers on-boarded contribute to products which fall under the Lifestyle and Books, General Merchandise and Household (BGMH) category. Earlier this year, Flipkart announced a slew of industry-first marketplace policy changes and new capabilities to build a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem that contributes to the growth, prosperity, and empowerment of seller partners. The mix of policy changes and capabilities includes a best-in-class payment policy and working capital solutions, hassle-free onboarding and listing, low return cost for performing sellers, deals with Cleartrip integration for travel-related requirements along with a host of other integrated benefits.

Appreciating the value that MSMEs bring to the Indian economy, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Our seller partners, of which a large proportion are MSMEs and small businesses, play a crucial role in bringing valuable, unique and affordable offerings to Indian consumers through Flipkart’s marketplace platform. Our constant endeavor is to help these businesses, which are the backbone of the Indian economy, leverage the power of e-commerce to expand their reach and serve the pan-India consumer base, gain access to best-in-class solutions and drive their growth. We are excited and committed to being part of India’s economic growth story. We will continue to work towards unlocking the growth potential for MSMEs across the country to access innovations and opportunities in an increasingly digital economy and help continue creating lakhs of new jobs in the country.”

Commenting on the milestone, Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart set out to create a robust, nationwide, tech-driven e-commerce ecosystem that enables Indian brands, MSMEs, small enterprises, artisans, and farmers to embrace the digital medium for greater resilience, flexibility, and future-ready growth. Through the year the company has introduced several industry-first marketplace policies and technology-enabled features that include a best-in-class payment policy with the shortest payment settlement cycle in the industry; a hassle-free 10-min onboarding process; guaranteed ROI on ad-spending; reduced operational costs for the sellers and more to support the on-boarding and growth of seller partners. Our sellers are at the heart of what we do, and we shall continue to work towards making our platform more convenient, inclusive and growth-oriented for the ecosystem.”

“The transition from offline business to an online one was a big step for me. Flipkart offered me a seamless onboarding experience along with relevant training, which helped me scale my business to new heights within a very short span of time. I am excited about the upcoming Big Billion Days. Every time there is a sale on the platform, it gives great confidence to sellers like us and pushes us to work even harder. It has always helped us in boosting our business and we look forward to more such opportunities,” said Vijay Bhai, a Flipkart seller who owns an embroidery business ‘VIRUYA’.

“We started our journey of selling Handmade products on Flipkart around 4 years ago. Today, our business – Navrang Handicrafts has more than 250 products and we have been able to provide job opportunities to over 50 artisans hailing from rural areas of Gujarat. Flipkart has been very supportive throughout my journey and has helped our business grow over the years. I believe that the future is going to be online businesses. With Flipkart’s seller onboarding process being so quick and easy, I encourage my friends who are into offline business to leap towards transitioning to the online platform and see the difference,” said Dhaval Patel, Flipkart Samarth seller, owner of Navrang Handicrafts.

Flipkart recently launched a new brand film ‘#IssBarSabseDamdaar’ for sellers. The film illustrates the excitement and preparations among sellers to serve over 400+ million customers. The film is focused on showcasing the passion, hard work and excitement of our seller partners ahead of the 9th edition of the Big Billion Days – Get ready for the The Big Billion Days 2022 – #IssBaarSabseDumdaar | Sell on Flipkart – YouTube