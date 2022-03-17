On the occasion of Holi, IPRS launches ‘#EnjoyResponsibly’ campaign

Hyderabad : It’s spring and that time of the year when both the mood and the surrounding gets filled with colours. After two years of confinement, Holi is back with all its pomp and glory. We are all geared up to play with colours, soak in merriment, groove to the tunes of our favourite songs, and dance till we drop. With changing times, we are witnessing a change in mindset and growing awareness about all that matters and being responsible for our deeds. #Enjoy Responsibly is thus an initiative to remind the age-old word of wisdom from our elders and well-wishers. The festival of Holi has time and again raised questions about consent. Why do the norms of consent change during these festivals, and violation of rights in all forms become rampant? Why do we tend to become irresponsible, smearing the colours of the festival with hues of shame and guilt?

Holi is one of the much-loved festivals. Not only in India but also across various corners of the globe. And Holi is incomplete without Music. Thus this year, as we rekindle the fervour, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), has joined the creators of music, lending voice along with Sameer Anjaan, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Milind Shrivastava, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir, Irshad Kamil, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Siddharth, Garima, Mayur Puri, Shekhar, Puneet Sharma, and others to spread awareness about violation of music copyright and the importance of music licensing.

IPRS, a copyright society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, ensures that its members’ works are protected and duly credited. Through the campaign, IPRS aims to communicate the importance of music licensing, and giving due credits to the creators is the right way to enjoy. Event organizers must take licenses for the music they will be playing during Holi parties and events. Through the digital film, IPRS along with the leading music creators emphasizes the cause, sharing the message – #EnjoyResponsibly!’

‘Just like how it’s said without permission we must not apply color on anyone or act inappropriately. Similarly, one should not use music without a proper license or permission, and each one of us individually must adhere and follow the copyright law.’ says Swanand Kirkire, renowned Indian lyricist, playback singer, actor and member of IPRS.

Mayur Puri, screenwriter, lyricist, actor and film-maker and as a board member of IPRS adds, “There is only one way to celebrate any festival in India. With music. But while songs add so many colours to our celebrations we often neglect the needs of the creators who made these songs. The true test of any civilised society lies in how it treats its creators. Licensing your playlist through IPRS ensures that the creators get their due royalties. Licensing music is as important as consent in all social interactions. Our aim through campaign is to make Indian populace aware about consent and licensing. We need to stop freeloading on artists’ hardwork. We hope everyone enjoys all the festivals responsibly and this is small but firm step in that direction.”

Talking about the campaign Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS says ‘The campaign aims to spread cognizance about music licensing and encourage that people do not play music without permission of the

copyright owner. Playing music in public without license from IPRS, is a violation and infringement of Copyright Law. Infringement of copyrights is both a civil and criminal offence. Have a joyous Holi, but #EnjoyResponsibly’

Hence as the colours of Holi shine extra bright this year, overcoming the challenges faced, the IPRS is glad to launch the initiative #EnjoyResponsibly, to spread the message of being happy and spreading happiness through our deeds!