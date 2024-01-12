Ola Electric rolls out Harvest Festival offers worth up to INR 15,000

Bengaluru : Ola Electric today announced a range of exciting offers worth up to INR 15,000 to mark the onset of harvest festivities across the country. Effective till 15th January, these offers include free extended battery warranty worth up to ₹6,999 on purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air, exchange bonus of up to INR 3,000, and attractive finance deals. Additionally, the S1 X+ will continue to be available at INR 89,999 with a flat INR 20,000 discount.

Buyers can avail discounts up to INR 5,000 on select credit card EMIs while the bouquet of other finance offers include other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 7.99%.

Ola Electric recently expanded its scooter portfolio to five products. S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at INR 1,47,499, while S1 Air is available at INR 1,19,999. It has additionally introduced the S1X in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at INR 999 only and will be available at an introductory price of INR 99,999 and INR 89,999, respectively.