National Seminar on the Contribution of Tribal Culture and Life Style in Enriching Bharat’s Culture and Lifestyle” concluded at CUO

The Central University of Odisha successfully concluded a two-day national seminar on January 10, 2024, focusing on tribal culture and lifestyle in Enriching Bharat’s Culture and Lifestyle. The valedictory program, held on the university campus, was presided over by Prof. Chakradhar Tripathy, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Chief Guest for the event was Shri Ananta Nayak, Hon’ble Member of The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and former Member of Parliament, while Mr. Debiprasad Prusty, an eminent social activist, graced the occasion as the guest of honor. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Vinod Kumar, Executive Board Member, TKRC; Shri Girish Kuber, Senior Member, All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram; and Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Associate Professor and organizer of the seminar.

Organized in collaboration with The Tribal Knowledge Research Centre (TKRC), New Delhi, and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Odisha, the seminar aimed to shed light on the profound impact of tribal culture on the broader cultural landscape of India.

Prof. Tripathy emphasized the uniqueness of the tribes’ culture, describing it as an integral part of India’s rich cultural tapestry. He highlighted the tribes’ role as nature worshippers and protectors, urging the audience to understand and preserve tribal culture for the greater good of nature and society.

Shri Ananta Nayak, in his address, emphasized the contribution of tribal culture to unity in diversity, peaceful coexistence, and women’s empowerment. Stressing the need for further research, he called upon the Central University of Odisha to take a lead in specialized research on tribal culture.

Guest of honor Mr. Debiprasad Prusty shared insights into the tribal roots of Jagannath culture, noting the global demand for tribal herbal medicine, food, costumes, and lifestyle. He celebrated the enrichment of Bharat’s heritage through tribal traditions.

Dr. Kapila Khemundu, in her welcome address, summarized the seminar’s findings and expressed gratitude for the valuable insights shared by the distinguished speakers. The university also felicitated social workers for their contributions to tribal culture and development.

Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor and Head of The Department of Odia, compeered the valedictory session, while Dr. Saurabh Gupta, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, delivered the vote of thanks informed by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, the University’s Public Relations Officer.

The valedictory session saw the presence of eminent personalities, faculty members, members of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, and various tribal organizations, along with a significant turnout of university students and researchers. Among others, the Organising Secretary of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Shri Jaishankar Prasad Khadanga, Professor Bharat Kumar Panda of The Department of Education, eminent professors Shiva Ramakrishna, Shri Vishwamitra were present. The event successfully provided a platform for exploring and appreciating the invaluable contributions of tribal culture to India’s diverse heritage.