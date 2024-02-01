Ola Electric records highest ever monthly registrations in January, continues to dominate 2W EV segment with ~40% market share

Bengaluru : Ola Electric today announced that it recorded over 31,000 registrations (as per VAHAN Portal) in January and continued its pole position in the EV 2W segment, maintaining an impressive market share of ~40%. The company clocked its highest ever monthly registrations during the month and posted an impressive year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of over 70% compared to the same month last year.

In December, Ola Electric became the first EV 2W manufacturer to record 30,000 registrations in a month, and it has outperformed the numbers in January.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “It is a phenomenal start to 2024 as our registrations reached an all-time high in January. We believe our strong product lineup, comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, will keep the momentum going and encourage more customers to transition to electric vehicles.”

Ola Electric has recently expanded its scooter portfolio to five best-in-class products. Priced at INR 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is the company’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at INR 1,19,999. It has additionally introduced its ICE-killer product, the S1X in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The S1 X+ is currently available at INR 89,999 with a flat INR 20,000 offer on the ex-showroom price of INR ₹1,09,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at INR 999 only and will be available at an introductory price of INR 99,999 and INR 89,999, respectively.