Full Scale On-Site Mock Drill Conducted at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: In pursuance to Rule-9 (g) “The Chemical Accidents (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules,1996 and as per schedule given by District Crisis Group Jagatsinghpur ,IFFCO Paradeep Unit conducted a Full Scale On-Site Mock Drill at its premises on dt.30.01.2024 at about 12.20 Hrs. inviting all members of District Crisis Group, Jagatsinghpur & the mutual-aid partners.

In the beginning ,a pre-mock drill discussion was held in which the mock drill scenario was explained in details.The scenario was “Liquid ammonia leakage from the weld joint of 20” ammonia transfer pipeline near ammonia storage tank-D during unloading of ammonia from ship.”. After the pre-mock drill discussion, the mock drill was conducted at ammonia storage area. The mock drill was declared as On-Site Emergency. At that time it was alerted through all surrounding areas through sirens. Based on the information received by the Unit Head, he immediately rushed to the Ammonia Site and saw the leakage of Ammonia mock drill. The due maintenance was taken up immediately by maintenance team headed by S. Muralikrishna, Sr.Manager and Sri G.K.Pal, JGM (PAP) Site Incident Controller. IFFCO’s Fire & Safety department vacated the area and took all the precautionary measures and controlled the leakage by spraying water and providing water curtain surrounding the leakage point area. The leakage was attended successfully by the maintenance crew and declared all cleared.

On this On-Site Mock Drill Chief Guest Shri C. K. Dalai Asst. Director of Factories & Boilers, Paradeep Zone, Shri Puskar Behera Regional Officer State pollution Control Board,Odisha , Shri K.J.Patel Director (Unit Head) , Shri P.S.Neelambaran Sr.GM (NFP),Shri R.K. Pandey, GM (Prod., E&S), Sri R. K. Swain JGM (F&S), ,Shri Bhaskar Das Company Commander (CISF Fire Wing, Paradip Port Authority),Shri Mahabir Mohanty Inspector NDRF, Shri Amresh Kumar CISF Fire, Shri Sumit Sr.Mgr (HSE) PHBPL, Shri Kartik Biswal Fire Officer Kujang Fire Station, Shri N.K.Behera Dy.Mgr.PPL, Shri S.S,Mandal Inspector Fire CISF IOCL, Shri P.K.Kar Safety Officer PPT, Shri Manoj Ku.Maharana Adani Wilmar Ltd., Shri Bibhu Ranjan Das AMNS (Safety) ,Officers from mutual-aid industries,safety Buddy Industries were present during the drill. All the senior officials along with Fire & Safety officers with fire crew and other Safety Officers were also present during the mock drill. All Officials from mutual aid industries expressed their happiness the way IFFCO Fire & Safety team has efficiently handled in an emergent situation.

All key personnel gave their valuable observations / suggestions as well as took part in post mock drill discussions in detailed with the key personnel at the Conference Hall of Technical Building.