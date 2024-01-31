Biju Pattnaik Park, developed by JSP Foundation Inaugurated at Pallahara

Angul : JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), in association with the District Administration, Angul, inaugurated the Biju Pattnaik Park at Pallahara in Angul district. The community park, which has long been desired by the locals, was officially opened by Angul Collector and District Magistrate Mr. Sidhharth Shankar Swain (IAS) and the Honourable MLA of Pallahara, Mr. Mukesh Kumar Pal.

Extending his good wishes to the people of Pallahara, JSP Foundation’s Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, said, “JSP Foundation always strives to improve the quality of lives of the community. I am very hopeful that Biju Pattnaik Park at Pallahara will contribute to this vision by promoting healthier lifestyles and community engagement.”

Addressing the inauguration programme, Angul Collector Mr. Sidharth Shankar Swain said, “This Park exemplifies a sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to enhance civic amenities for people. I am sure people of Pallahara will benefit from such initiatives done by JSP Foundation”.

MLA of Pallahara, Mr. Mukesh Kumar Pal, thanked Jindal Steel & Power and JSP Foundation for taking up the initiative and constructing the park, fulfilling a longstanding demand by the community.

The park is spread over 3.5 acres of land and situated at the heart of the town. It is equipped with modern infrastructure and amenities, featuring a picturesque pond, manicured lawns, artistically designed pathways, comfortable benches, kids play areas, an open-air gym, a dedicated space for senior citizens, and other facilities like toilets and drinking water.

JSP’s President & Group Head (CSR) Prashant Hota, “This park is a part vision of JSP’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal ji and JSP Foundation’s Chairperson Smt. Shallu Jindal ji for inclusive development in the quality of life of people in Odisha. We have added various state-of-the art facilities to give the best experience to Pallahara residents.”

Pallahara’s Sub Collector Shri Susanta Kumar Pati (OAS), Block Chairperson Smt. Reena Rani Naik, BDO Dillip Kumar Bara, Zilla Parishad Member Smt. Sabitri Majhi, and JSP’s President & Group Head (CSR) Shri Prashant Hota were present on the occasion. Local school children and artists performed a vibrant cultural show, adding flair to the event. Hundreds of people witnessed the programme and welcomed the initiative by JSP Foundation.