OKINAWA AUTOTECH INTRODUCES VIBRANT COLOR OPTIONS TO ITS ‘PRAISE’ FAMILY

Post clocking the milestone of achieving 2.5 lakh unit sales in India, Okinawa Autotech today introduced a wide array of vibrant color options to its Praise family. This step is in line with the brand’s commitment to delight its customers with unparalleled electric scooter riding experience and greater personalization options. The Praise platform (PraisePro and iPraise Plus) will be available in eight new colors (Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal, Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green, and Sun Orange).

The Okinawa Praise Pro has been designed with a plethora of innovative features that reflect the ultimate blend of elegance and technology. The electric scooter has superior grade ergonomics that give users a comfortable ride. It includes a battery that can be fully charged in 3-4 hours, peak speed of 56 km/hr, running cost of just 14 paise/km, all LED lights and E-ABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy. It also boasts of a central locking system with an anti-theft alarm, the Locate My Scooter function, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and walk assistance.

On the other hand, iPraise Plus is designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. The scooter offers a range of 137km on a single charge and is integrated with the Okinawa Eco App. This is a great way to go around daily for the customers.

Both scooters display enriched designs inspired by Okinawa’s strong testament to the quality and customer delight. The additional color options will allow the riders to select a scooter that aligns with their unique style and personality, ultimately making their riding experience enjoyable and memorable.

Okinawa Autotech has played an instrumental role in fostering the growth of electric mobility in the country, with its wide range of two-wheelers. To celebrate the company’s phenomenal feat in achieving its sales landmark, the company rolled out its 250,000th unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

Leading the EV revolution from the outset, the company began operations in 2015 and released its first model, the Ridge, in 2017. Okinawa Autotech currently has the most diverse product portfolio, 540+ 3S touchpoints, unrivaled after-sales support, and improved customer connectivity. The path to this milestone is also consistent with Okinawa’s goal of achieving sustainable mobility.