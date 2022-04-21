New Delhi: Impressive performance by Odisha’s Sohini Sanjay Mohanty helped India register 3-0 identical wins over Singapore and Hong Kong at the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship U14 Girls Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 in New Delhi.

Congratulate #Odisha's Sohini Sanjay Mohanty and #India U-14 Girls Tennis Team on winning over #Singapore and #Hongkong at the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship U-14 Girls Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying 2022. Wish the team all the very best for future. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/5BjioO0upc — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 20, 2022