New Delhi: Impressive performance by Odisha’s Sohini Sanjay Mohanty helped India register 3-0 identical wins over Singapore and Hong Kong at the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship U14 Girls Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 in New Delhi.

 

