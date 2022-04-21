New Delhi :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today and is on a 2-day visit to India.

During his visit he will be meeting with leading business group leaders and discuss the UK and India’s thriving commercial, trade and people’s links.

Besides, UK Prime Minister will also be meeting PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi and will hold talks on he UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the IndoPacific.