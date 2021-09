Bhubaneswar: Pramod Bhagat wins first ever badminton gold for India. The World Champion wins a Gold at the Paralympics. Odisha’s first gold in either of Olympics or Paralympics.

Pramod Bhagat won the Men’s Singles SL3 event badminton gold medal match against Great Britain’s Daniell Bethell at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Bhagat was 8 points behind in the second game before making a comeback and wrapping up the match 21-14, 21-17.