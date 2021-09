New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Pramod Bhagat for winning Gold medal in Badminton at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83”