Berhmapur: Ganjam District reports 57 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours. This is informed by the district collector in Twitter. With this total cases in the district reached at 853.

Ganjam test status for 19/6/2020.. active contact tracing going on.

Stay at home and be safe.

Use mask 😷.

Wash hands frequently.

Don’t touch nose mouth and eyes.

Take care of senior citizens and kids. pic.twitter.com/Skg3bsKsVG — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 20, 2020

