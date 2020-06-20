BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Shibu Soren of JMM among 19 elected to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Results of all eight states that went to polls for Rajya Sabha have been declared. Voting was held for 19 seats spread over eight states yesterday. Jyotiraditya Scindia of BJP, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief Shibu Soren were among those elected to 19 Rajya Sabha seats.

Of the 19 seats, four each were from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The ruling YSR Congress Party bagged all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Party candidates Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy and Parimal Natwani were elected to the Upper House.

In Gujarat, out of the four seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party bagged three while Congress got one seat. However, Congress party’s second candidate, Bharatsinh Solanki lost the election. Counting of votes was delayed in the state following some technical objections raised by Congress party.

In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress party won two seats while BJP bagged one seat in the polling held for three seats. Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi and BJP’s Rajendra Gehlot were elected for Rajya Sabha.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won two seats, while the Congress has bagged one. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki from BJP and Digvijaya Singh from Congress have been elected for Rajya Sabha.

In Jharkhand, state BJP President Deepak Prakash and JMM Chief Shibu Soren won two Rajya Sabha seats.

Meghalaya’s lone Rajya Sabha seat was bagged by Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate Dr WR Kharlukhi defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.

The only seat in Mizoram was won by K Vanlalvena of the ruling Mizo National Front.

BJP nominee Nabam Rebia was elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh.

In Manipur, BJP candidate and the State’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba, won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state. He defeated Congress candidate T. Mangibabu.

In Karnataka, where elections were to be held for four seats, all the candidates have been declared elected unopposed. They are Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and BJP leaders Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti.

Related

comments