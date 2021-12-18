Odisha’s Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directs to ensure pucca house to all PVTG families

Bhubaneswar : Rural housing makes headway in Odisha with completion of more than 31.08 lakh houses over last six years. Review shows that 31,08,471 houses have been allotted to beneficiaries under different schemes are completed and 1,75,960 houses are at different stages of construction.

Chairing the oversight Committee meeting on Rural housing schemes Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed to allot pucca houses to all 8,575 eligible families under primitive and vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) category in a time bound manner.

Besides, Chief Secretary Reviewed the progress of rural housing schemes like Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, PMAY (Grameen), Pucca Ghar Yojana (mining), Nirman Shramik (construction workers) Pucca Ghar Yojana, and Mastya Jeebi (Fishermen) Basagruha Yojana.

Mahapatra , also advised Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi, present in the meeting to issue suitable instructions for allocation of homestead land to landless families by simplifying and leveraging provisions under different schemes.