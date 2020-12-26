Odisha:Cuttack District reports 26 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 26 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 334 fresh COVID19 infections; 194 quarantine cases & 140 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,28,201. 4 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,857.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 18

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 26

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 3

13. Jajpur: 13

14. Jharsuguda: 14

15. Kalahandi: 5

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 16

18. Keonjhar: 5

19. Khurda: 30

20. Koraput: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 20

22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 13

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 9

26. Sambalpur: 30

27. Sonepur: 1

28. Sundargarh: 40

29. State Pool: 7

New recoveries: 406

Cumulative tested: 6799952

Positive: 328201

Recovered: 323378

Active cases: 2913

