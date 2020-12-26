Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 20 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Baripada: Mayurbhanj District reports 20 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 334 fresh COVID19 infections; 194 quarantine cases & 140 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,28,201. 4 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,857.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 18
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 27
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 26
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 13
14. Jharsuguda: 14
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 5
19. Khurda: 30
20. Koraput: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 20
22. Nayagarh: 1
23. Nuapada: 13
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 9
26. Sambalpur: 30
27. Sonepur: 1
28. Sundargarh: 40
29. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 406
Cumulative tested: 6799952
Positive: 328201
Recovered: 323378
Active cases: 2913