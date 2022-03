Bhubaneswar: Odisha Urban Local Body (ULB) Elections, Polling Begins, Over 40 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise. CM Naveen Patnaik casts his vote at booth-544 at Aerodrome UP school under Ward No-53 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) .

Over 40 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in 47 municipalities, 59 NACs & 3 municipal corporations going to polls today. Polling will be held from 8AM-5PM. 195 platoons of police force & 22000 polling personnel deployed for the elections.