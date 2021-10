Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Raosaheb Patil reach Paradip in Odisha in a special chopper Thursday, as it was scheduled to visit Paradip port to review various facilities and later meet senior officials. Mr. Joshi Directed officials to fully utilise port facilities to increase coal transportation through the sea route. Also asked to explore possibilities of using Paradip port as a coal hub.

