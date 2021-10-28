PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi has also approved an ex-gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families.

I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”