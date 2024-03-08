Odisha Transport Department Inks MoU with NCC to Launch ‘Junior Rakshak’ Initiative

– Hon’ble Minister also inaugurated the Automated Driving Testing System (ADTS) at six locations i.e Angul, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate and the Commerce & Transport Department of Odisha signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the ‘Junior Rakshak’ initiative.

The MoU was signed by Sri Lal Mohan Sethi, Addl Commissioner Transport / (Road Safety) and Sri Sagar K Mohanty, Director, NCC, Odisha. This strategic alliance of Junior Rakshak is poised to revolutionise road safety initiatives through collaborative efforts in education and training with a shared goal for creating a culture of preparedness and swift response among citizens. These NCC cadets-cum-Junior Rakshak will be the future Road Safety Ambassadors who will help in spreading road safety awareness among their friends, family and public.

With the signing of the MoU, Odisha embarks on a transformative journey towards a future where road accidents are minimized, lives are saved, and communities thrive. Together, a pledge to spread awareness, instil responsible behaviour, and empower the youth to become the frontline defenders of road safety was taken.

The Hon’ble Minister also inaugurated the Automated Driving Testing System (ADTS) at six locations i.e Angul, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam. Under the 5T initiative, Automated Driving Testing Systems (ADTS) is going to be implemented to help reduce accidents by ensuring that only qualified aspirants receive driving licenses. This objective and automated testing process for driving license makes it more efficient and transparent compared to manual testing procedures. In due course of time this ADTS will be implemented at all RTO offices in the State.

Further under 5T initiatives, foundation stone was laid for 23 proposed Truck Terminal locations by the Hon’ble Minister Commerce and Transport Department. Roadside illegal parking is a significant cause of road accidents. Over the past 2-3 years accidents involving Parked Vehicles on the side of the road accounted for 2207 accidents and 852 fatalities. Heavy Motor Vehicles are parked on the roadside due to inadequate parking facilities within the districts. Long-route drivers experience stress due to lack of sufficient sleep, and this is a significant contributor to road accidents. For this, the Commerce & Transport Department is going to construct Truck Terminals across the state to provide basic amenities along with cargo loading and unloading, fueling etc.

Smt. Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Transport Department & Water Resource Department said, “Transport Department has initiated many initiatives starting from proper training and testing of drivers to having resting place for long route drivers along with distribution of free tea to drivers during late night to early morning to avoid drowsiness of drivers. She requested everyone to follow road safety rules and to make Odisha an accident free State and to be the “Sarathi” of New Odisha.”

Smt. Usha Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department has emphasized the role of students for creating road safety awareness among general public and said, “NCC is the best source for this purpose and through this huge pool of NCC cadets road safety awareness message can be spread to all.”

Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Government said “Some of the road accidents deaths are preventable and for this we all have a role. Due to focused attention in Disaster Management like cyclones, Odisha has ensured zero casualty. Similarly with such initiatives and involvement of NCC we can reduce road accident deaths.”

Shri Amitabh Thakur, IPS, Transport Commissioner, extended a Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants for their unwavering commitment to the cause of road safety and said, “Transport Department is always working for keeping the roads safer through automation and technological innovations. During the next phase, efforts would be made to involve all youth associations spread across the Blocks and GPs throughout the State. All our effort will be made towards making Odisha a model State in reducing accidents.”