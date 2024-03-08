FICCO Flo Odisha 4th Women’s Award Recognizes Outstanding Women Leaders

Bhubaneswar : The FICCI Flo Odisha 4th Women’s Award 2023-24, hosted by FICCI Ladies Organization, Bhubaneswar Chapter, successfully celebrated outstanding women leaders across diverse fields. This prestigious event honored their resilience and remarkable contributions in domains including Start-Ups, MSMEs, Social Impact, Sports, Environment, Media & Entertainment, Politics, and CSR, highlighting their significant influence across sectors.

The awards encompassed a wide spectrum of categories reflecting the diverse achievements of women in different sectors. From Startups to Social Impact, and from Sports to Politics, the event aimed to honor the exemplary endeavors of women leaders paving the way for progress and innovation.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, with Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources, Government of Odisha, serving as the Chief Guest. Shri. R.S. Gopalan, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Labour and ESI Department, Government of Odisha, adorned the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Expressing her delight, Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources, Government of Odisha said, “Congratulations on International Women’s Day! It’s inspiring to see the progress in women’s empowerment in Odisha. Each woman contributes uniquely, be it as an entrepreneur, politician, homemaker, or professional. Let’s embrace our roles as role models and continue to inspire the next generation. Special thanks to FICCI FLO for their advocacy efforts. Congratulations to all the remarkable women being recognized today.”

Shri. R.S. Gopalan, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Labour and ESI Department, Government of Odisha shared, “I’m delighted to be part of today’s event. It’s important to highlight the significance of women’s empowerment. Educated and confident women are essential for societal progress. Let’s challenge stereotypes and draw inspiration from remarkable women like Hedy Lamarr and Sophie Germain. I congratulate all Awardees today who have set examples in their respective fields. Here’s to a brighter future where women have the opportunities they need to thrive and contribute to a more equitable world.”

“In celebrating the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs at the FLO Odisha Women’s Awards, we acknowledge their resilience, innovation, and leadership that shape the future. Supported by mentors and partners, their unwavering determination highlights our commitment to an inclusive ecosystem. FLO Bhubaneswar continues to promote holistic development through various initiatives. Join us in recognizing and empowering these extraordinary women.”

FICCI FLO Odisha Chapter proudly announces the recipients of the 4th Women’s Awards 2023-24, honoring exceptional women leaders in various fields. Among the distinguished awardees are Priyanka Mohanty, Director Falcon Marine Exports Ltd (Winner of Large-scale Industries Category), Tanaya Patnaik, Executive Director Kanak News and Radio Choklate 104FM, Eastern Media Limited (Winner of Media & Entertainment Category), Addyasa Mahapatra, CEO at SUYOG COMPUTECH (P) LTD (Winner of MSME Category), Nikita Baliarsingh & Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-Founders of Nexus Power (Winner of Start-Up Category), Preeti Pallavi Patnaik, Founding Director Kalinga DESIAGRO Foundation (Winner of Social Impact Category), Smaranika Mohapatra, Founder of Maavni Designs (Winner of Micro & Nano Enterprises Category), Sradhanjali Samantaray, Indian football coach and former footballer (Winner of Sports Category), Akanksha Priyadarshini, Co-Founder & CEO Aurassure (Winner of Environment Category), LATIKA PRADHAN, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) (Winner of Politics Category), Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, Co-Founder of the SO AM I Foundation (Winner of CSR Category), and Nirupama Biswal, Director Gayatri Devi Group (Winner of FLO Entrepreneur Awards Category). FICCI FLO congratulates these remarkable women for their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence.

In the FY 2023-24, FLO Bhubaneswar has collaborated with Mo College Abhijan, Commisionerate police, Startup Odisha, MSME DFO, RDWU, Mission shakti, State mahilla commission, CSC, Kiit TBI, BCKIC, SSU and SO AM I foundation to name few and have conducted various digital & financial literacy programs, vocational training programs, Cybersecurity awareness programs and many social impact programs impacting more than 15000 lives in Odisha.