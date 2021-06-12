Odisha Tourism, jointly with BMC organised vaccination drive for hotel workers and other stakeholders of Hospitality Sector

Bhubaneswar: Department of Odisha Tourism, jointly with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC),organised vaccination drive for hotel workers and other stakeholders of Hospitality Sector of Odisha on 9 June 2021 at OSAP 7th Battalion High School in Bhubaneswar.

“The vaccination drive has been organised with an objective of getting the frontline workers of hotel industry ready to receive guestsonce the lockdown is lifted and travel restrictions eased”, said Mr Sanjay Singh, Commissioner BMC.

The initiative was launched in coordination with Hotels and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO).

“Covid-19 vaccine has provided an opportunity to shape the future of tourism and hospitality sector and Odisha Government is taking active steps towards making the industry future-proof through initiatives like this inoculation drive”, said Mr. Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Minister of Tourism and OLLC.

“The hospitality industry is working on the frontline with many hotels having turned into quarantine centres and restaurants providing door-step food delivery services. Through this initiative, we not only aim to get these frontline workers vaccinated but also make the hospitality sector ready for arrival of guests after the Covid-19 restrictions are eased”, said Mr Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism.

Around 1000 persons were vaccinated in this two-day inoculation drive. Plans are underway to vaccinate the stakeholders of the travel sector soon.

