Odisha To Host Mega International Exhibitions Propack Odisha 2023 And Odisha Plast 2023

Bhubaneswar: Orissa Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprise (OASME) and Futurex Group has announced the second PROPACK Odisha International Expo 2023 and ODISHA PLASTInternational Expo 2023 which has emerged as the unrivalled pioneer of the B2B exhibition landscape. The show will take place from 29th September, 2023 to 2nd October, 2023 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneshwar, and are composed to transcend geographical boundaries and bind in new era of industrial synergy. These exhibitions are designed to be a melting pot of Industries, combining sectors from food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, plastics, personal care, and household goods processing and packaging industries.

OASME and Futurex are organizing this expo in collaboration with ministry of MSME, Govt. Of India and Department of MSME, Govt. Of Odisha.

These expos will be inaugurated byShri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister of MSME, Industry and Energy Department, Govt. of Odisha in presence of invited guests & dignitaries.

During the exhibition, the women wing of OASME will be dedicating a day & celebrate women entrepreneurship with asession on “CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS IN SOCIO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE STATE & COUNTRY”. Apart from this there will be many technical and knowledge sharing sessions on upcoming advancement in technologies during the expo.

Spreading over 1,00,000 sq ft area this exhibition will witness 250+ exhibitors showcasing their products, services and technologies& 2000+ products are to be exhibited to the visitors. More than 60000 visitors from various strata of businesses as well as young & aspiring entrepreneurs are expected during the expo.

Beyond being a platform for showcasing products, theseexpos will enable exhibitors forindustrial networking and serve as a pivotal link between global buyers and Indian suppliers. Visitors encompass a spectrum of stakeholders, including business magnates, industrialists, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and professionals from various fields. Exhibitors, comprising both domestic and international entities, will unveil a plethora of innovations and offerings, including printing, plastic and packaging raw materials, inks and adhesive, processing, printing machineries and spare parts, plastic films and sheets, finished products, food production and processing equipment and other such similar industry demands.

Odisha, with its dynamic leadership & abundant resources,would unlock a world of opportunities for interested entities, offering access to MSME subsidy prospects and driving growth within the Indian packaging, printing and plastic industry. They also serve as incubators of innovation, providing an exclusive window into emerging markets and cutting-edge technologies poised to reshape industrial operations.

As the stage is set for this transformative extravaganza, 2ndPROPACK Odisha International Expo 2023 and ODISHA PLAST International Expo 2023stand as pioneers of industrial change. Thismonumental convergence of multiple industry embodies the essence of industrial innovation and stands to be an event no business professional or industry expert can afford to miss.