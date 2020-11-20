Odisha: Tasar Silk Park will develop ‘Soil to Silk’ ecosystem enhancing livelihood, promote brand Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Sundargarh leads Tasar Silk production in Odisha with high quality cocoon cultivated in different parts of the district. To take Sericulture to the next level and achieve ‘Soil to Silk’ ecosystem, the district administration plans to build a modern Tasar Silk Park at Khuntgaon under Lahunipara block.

The upcoming Silk Park with a budget support of over 24 crore from District Mineral Foundation, DMF will be built over 5 acres of land. The facility which will include nursery, godown, skill centre, design & production centre and other support systems is aimed to be operationalised by 2021.

“Apart from augmenting production, the silk park will roll out value added products. It will integrate the farmers under TasarRearers Cooperative Society (TRCS) and other stakeholders to improve their livelihood. Moreover, the project emphasizes on branding and marketing so that we can showcase Sundargarh Tasaras a unique brand in the national and international market”, says Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector & DM Sundargarh.

Till now, over 3000 farmers from Bonai, Koira, Lahunipara, Bisra&Bargaon blocks grow Tasar and sell cocoon to the TRCS as the final product. The farmers produce over 10 lakh cocoons every year amounting to a business of over 2 crores. SERIFED, as the apex body of the TRCSs in the state level buys the cocoon and sells it in the open market. But, with the completion of Silk Park, reeling and weaving activities along with value added production will upscale the process.

“Tasar Silk Production has shown a new path of livelihood for the farmers in the district. Some progressive farmers earn over 3 to 4 lakhs in a year with 2 crops. Women farmers are also encouraged to be a part of the cultivation and allied activities. Thus, the Silk Park will be highly beneficial to the farmers, rural women and other stakeholders”, says Smt. Lucia Lakra, Asst. Director from Directorate of Sericulture, Sundargarh.

Silk worm grows and survives on Arjuna & Asan tree leaves. Over 1700 hectares of natural and economy plantation is dedicated to this cultivation in Sundargarh which is allocated by TRCS to the beneficiary farmers.

The value-added products of KhuntgaonTasar Silk Park, Sundargarh will be made available online. The administration also plans to showcase the products for the customers through Boyanika across its outlets in Odisha and outside.

