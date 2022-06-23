Odisha: Swadha Dev Singh joins as Rayagada Collector: Challenges ahead

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada, June 23: Swadha Dev Singh, who secured 66th rank in 2014 IAS exam, has joined as Rayagada collector and taken charge from outgoing collector Sri Saroj Mishra. During the regime of Ex-Collectors like Pramod Kumar Behera and Saroj Mishra, managing Covid-19 in the district took precedence over implementation of government development schemes.

As now Corona in the entire district has taken a back seat, Swadha has several challenges ahead. Not in order of priority, she needs to work on restoring 506 acres of land from Jeypore Sugar Company, conducting Rath Yatra peacefully with fresh tender of Gundicha shops for self sustaining Jagannath temple at Sraddha Sriksetra, emphasizing different irrigation process viz minor irrigation, micro irrigation, drip & sprinkler irrigation, check dam, borewells/cluster, lift, etc, checking rampant corruption in CAMPA, Mo Jungle Yojana, elephant and tiger killing in Forest deptt, accelerating drinking water projects namely mega, basudha, tube wells, PHD, etc, addressing mass media issues of railway pass, attending govt meetings, ID cards from dist admn/police, strict monitoring of CSR/DMF activities of corporates as per related Acts, reassessing Municipality/NAC administration in the context of water, cleanliness, waste disposal, communication, promoting tourism of 36 spots identified by erstwhile Collector Poonam Guha &following up with culture deptt, mobillising GI tag of Dangaria Shawl-Kapda Gunda, diversification of their weaving products, Lanjia soura development and promotion of Idital art, revamping labour issues in district which is in dire distress, responding to social security issues of PwDs & old aged persons, widows & destitutes, ensuring MSP for agricultural & forest produce, facilitating RORs to landless and thorough FRA, accelerating livelihood programmes through MGNREGA, OLM, Mission Shakti, etc, and many more vital issues.

“She has to scrutinise human and infrastructural issues in Mo School Transformation programme to which crores of money is pumped in. Several violations are made from the inception and during execution of these projects. Similarly the adherence to minimum quality standards in health system including private clinical establishments need to be cross checked as Collector is the chairperson of the task force constituted under Clinical Establishments Act. It is really unfortunate that lakhs of money spent on mobile dispensary tents went to dogs. There is rampant corruption in roads communication PWD, RD and Blocks. Maintaining a balance between pollution caused by industries vis-a- vis development of the district is need of the hour. She has to take stock of the situation, reflect as a team and then finally act. The earlier, the better”, said Sri Rashmiranjan Dora of Rayagada Nagarika Manch, a farmer entrepreneur.