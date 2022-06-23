Noida International Airport lays foundation for digital airport; selects ICAD as MSI consultant

New Delhi: Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected ICAD Holding Ltd. as Master System Integrator (MSI) consultant for the development of Noida International Airport (NIA). ICAD will support NIA with the systems integration design, integration program management and integration of ICT and Airport Systems. ICAD will also lead the core airport systems implementation and integration.

ICAD, a global technology corporation, is known as a specialist for design, installation, integration, and maintenance of ICT systems required to build a modern, digital airport.

NIA will set a new benchmark as a digital airport, with the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to provide a seamless and mostly contactless flow through the airport. This will be supported by integrated systems, services and the use of technologies such as indoor navigation, passenger flow management, and data analytics. The digital environment to be set up at NIA includes paperless digital processing across all checkpoints in line with the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation’s DigiYatra Policy.

Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, said, “We are pleased to partner with ICAD to bring alive our vision of a digital airport. NIA will be a truly modern, efficient, and customer-friendly airport, offering the highest levels of convenience and ease of making connections to the passengers as well as commercial benefits to its partners. The digital greenfield airport will enable contactless travel experience and cost-efficient operations for all airport partners.”

Mr. Ghassan Sayegh, CEO Group, ICAD said, “We at ICAD will work closely with Noida International Airport to deliver India’s most advanced, integrated, and eco-sustainable airport – the 45th Airport Project that ICAD has undertaken, globally – opening our window of opportunity to offer our expertise & services to the East. In due course of time, we look forward to more awards with NIA and other airports in India. In the capacity of a MSI Consultant, we hope to support NIA with the systems integration design, program management and integration of ICT and Airport Systems within the Airport.”

ICAD has partnered exclusively with Wipro Limited and Ross & Baruzzini from USA to provide comprehensive MSI consultancy services