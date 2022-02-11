Odisha: Sundargarh reports 113 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1572 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 10th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1572
Of which 0-18 years: 309
In quarantine: 918
Local contacts: 654
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 62
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 27
5. Balangir: 40
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 161
8. Deogarh: 20
9. Dhenkanal: 35
10. Gajapati: 47
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 48
13. Jajpur: 52
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 22
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 30
18. Keonjhar: 43
19. Khurda: 233
20. Koraput: 87
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 60
23. Nawarangpur: 20
24. Nayagarh: 35
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 39
27. Rayagada: 74
28. Sambalpur: 73
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 113
31. State Pool: 49
New recoveries: 3279
Cumulative tested: 28293841
Positive: 1274575
Recovered: 1251431
Active cases: 14253