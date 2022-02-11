Odisha: Sundargarh reports 113 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1572 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 10th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1572

Of which 0-18 years: 309

In quarantine: 918

Local contacts: 654

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 62

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 27

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 161

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 47

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 48

13. Jajpur: 52

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 22

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 30

18. Keonjhar: 43

19. Khurda: 233

20. Koraput: 87

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 60

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 39

27. Rayagada: 74

28. Sambalpur: 73

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 113

31. State Pool: 49

New recoveries: 3279

Cumulative tested: 28293841

Positive: 1274575

Recovered: 1251431

Active cases: 14253