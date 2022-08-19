Odisha: Sundargarh Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats

Sundargarh : Good news for Sundargarh district. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its much awaited approval to the newly constructed Govt Medical College (GMC), Sundargarh.

The commission has given its nod for 100 MBBS seats from 2022-23 academic session.

The approval was conveyed to the Dean, Govt Medical College, Sundargarh in a letter signed by the Member/President of the Medical Rating and Assessment Board (MRAB), Undergraduate Section, NMC on August 18.

With this approval, the state of the art medical college is ready to admit its first batch of students from the current academic session, fulfilling the State Govt’s vision of promoting medical education in the tribal dominated district.

Welcoming the NMC approval, Collector, Sundargarh, Dr. Parag H. Gavali said, “Health sector in Sundargarh will get a major boost with the starting of this medical college. The college, with dedicated human resource and state of the art equipments, will surely be among the top preferred medical destinations in Odisha by students.”

In fact, the GMC, Sundargarh, under the Sambalpur University, is poised to take the medical education and healthcare apparatus in Western Odisha a step further with its world-class infrastructure and advanced super specialty facilities.

“With the approval of the NMC, we will now initiate the process for admitting the first batch of students qualified through NEET UG, 2022. Side by side, the necessary academic formalities will be set into motion. The required infrastructure is ready at the medical college and hospital. In the meantime, the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Sundargarh will be used as the treating hospital,” said Prof. Dr. Daitari Routray, Dean, GMC, Sundargarh.

Spread over 21 acre campus, the GMC, Sundargarh is equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories in various departments for imparting quality teaching and conducting practical. The college has 480 seated hostel for the boarding of boys and girls students. In addition, there are separate hostels for resident doctors, nurses and quarters for the staff and Dean.

Similarly, the 6-storeied 500 bedded super specialty hospital is equipped with adequate number of ICU beds, advanced diagnostic labs, modern operation theatres (OTs) and own oxygen plant. The hospital promotes use of unconventional energy with its roof-top solar panel set up.