138 Persons with Disability enrol at Health Camp by TSF in Sukinda Chromite Mine

Sukinda : Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), the CSR wing of Tata Steel, organised a health camp at SABAL centre of Tata Steel Mining’s Sukinda Chromite Mine located in Jajpur district of Odisha, on Friday.

As many as 138 persons with disabilities (PwD) belonging to the nearby villages under Ransol, Kaliapani, Kansa, Chingudipal Gram Panchayats got their names enrolled for identification and certification.

Appreciating this initiative Dr B N Barik, Chief District Medical Officer, Jajpur said, this will be of great help to the PwDs as they will not have to go to Jajpur to complete the formalities for the application. The district administration will also collaborate with TSF and Tata Steel Mining for treatment of the HIV and TB patients, he added.

Thanking the district administration for all the support, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, TSML, said, Tata Steel Mining is committed towards building an inclusive society. We will collaborate with District Medical team of Jajpur for Identification, Certification and Saturation (ICS) of PwDs of Sukinda Block within this year.

Shushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, TSML, Dr Nath Sharma, Dr Shantanu Sahu, Dr Srikanat Kumar Jena, Dr Snehasis Dixit, Dr Debasis Manas Ranjan Parida, Dr Jayadev Nanda from district medical team were present on the occasion.

SABAL, launched in collaboration with Enable India at Noamundi 2017, aims to increase awareness for persons with disability and work towards creating a sensitised environment that ensures equal rights and respect for the same. Currently, TSF is running three SABAL centres across India.