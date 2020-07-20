Odisha: Sundargarh felicitates 34 police personnel after COVID19 recovery

Sundargarh : The Covid Health Center at NTPC Medical College & Hospital, Sundargarh, witnessed an emotional scene on Sunday evening as the hospital authorities, staff and district administration officials cheered for the recovered 34 police personnel in the campus. It was a one of a kind sight to celebrate the victory against COVID19 together.

34 police personnel who had contacted the novel coronavirus while on the field were given flowers, chocolates and other tokens of appreciation for winning the fight against COVID19 and coming out safe and healthy. Among others Sub- Collector Abhimanyu Behera, Anamika Singh, BDO Sadar, Sundargarh and Dr. Kanhu Charan Nayak, DPHO, Sundargarh were present at the occasion to cheer the COVID19 heroes.

“Following a swab test, we were found positive of the COVID-19 and today while getting discharged, we would like to thank the Hospital staffs for taking care of us during our recovery period and the Administration for everything”, said Bibatsa Pradhan, Inspector In-Charge of Town Police Station, Sundargarh.

“We also thank the people of Sundargarh for following the safety guidelines and supporting us in the fight against COVID19. We will be back in this combined fight and begin our duty soon”, he added.

“All these police personnel had contacted the virus while on duty and the administration is happy that they are getting discharged today after recovering from the same. We wish them best of health and look forward to have them back in service of the district soon”, said Abhimanyu Behera, Sub Collector, Sundargarh.

The healthcare workers cheered for the police personnel as they boarded their transport vehicle and headed for their respective houses. These officers, however, will not join their respective duty immediately but continue to remain in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

